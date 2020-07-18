Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Aegis restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.18.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.