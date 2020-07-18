E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Trading Up 2.6%

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.83, approximately 5,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 397,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on E. W. Scripps from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

