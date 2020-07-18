Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Up 2.5%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.83, approximately 3,330 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. 62.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 64,901 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

