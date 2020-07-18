Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EAPH) Stock Price Up 50%

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) shares rose 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,384,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 703,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EAPH)

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered drugs and therapeutic health care products. Its products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women; and female sexual arousal disorder drug.

