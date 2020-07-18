Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $9,339,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
