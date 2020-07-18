Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 450,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 194,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $9,339,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.