eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eHealth were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in eHealth by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,422,000.

Shares of EHTH opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

In other news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

