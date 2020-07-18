Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.86 ($8.27).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 625 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 661.50 ($8.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 661.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 621.68. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.00).

In other news, insider David Egan sold 72,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.34), for a total value of £490,383.84 ($603,475.07).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.