Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enquest from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

ENQUF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Enquest has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

