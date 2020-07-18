Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

