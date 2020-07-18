Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Medifast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%.

MED has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

MED stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $162.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

