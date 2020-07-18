Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 23.1%

Europa Metals Ltd (LON:EUZ)’s stock price was down 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), approximately 7,648 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Europa Metals (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Leon, Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018. Europa Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

