Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

