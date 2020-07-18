Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $10.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

EOLS stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.19. Evolus has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Evolus by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 108.4% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 428,070 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Evolus by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

