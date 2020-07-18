Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 58,500 EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

