Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 8,658 New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,230,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,457,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,321,000 after acquiring an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE NYT opened at $45.74 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

