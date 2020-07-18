Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 31.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $81,847,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Toro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 497.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

