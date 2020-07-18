Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Luminex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,362 shares of company stock worth $12,493,077. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

