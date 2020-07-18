Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 1,995 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MLAB. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.72. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.60 million, a PE ratio of 558.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.