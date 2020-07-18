Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,285 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,488,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,571,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $92.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

