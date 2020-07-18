Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $766,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 282.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

NYSE KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

