Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

