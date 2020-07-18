Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 148.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veracyte by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $867,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,909 shares of company stock worth $5,324,437. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

