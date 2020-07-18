Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4,329.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

