Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4,110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.29. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

