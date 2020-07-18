Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $327,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 585,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 255.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 798,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $335,343.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $65,380.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,619,538 shares of company stock worth $578,801,018 over the last three months.

GO opened at $39.33 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

