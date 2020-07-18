Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,980,000 after buying an additional 293,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 377.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 131,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.