Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7,464.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $195.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.