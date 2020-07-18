Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 30,422 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

