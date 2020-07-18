Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $17.07 on Friday. Cellectis SA has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis SA will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

