Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $119.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

