F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Trading Up 0.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.56, approximately 58,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,806,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

