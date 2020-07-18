FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB Financial stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. UBS Group lowered their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other FB Financial news, Director William F. Carpenter III purchased 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 in the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

