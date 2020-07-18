Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 572 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

