Financial Survey: Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Leisure Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leisure Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Leisure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.52%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.78%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% AgroFresh Solutions -31.59% -4.24% -1.71%

Risk and Volatility

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.71 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.32

Leisure Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats AgroFresh Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.