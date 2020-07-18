First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Diodes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,332. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $51.75 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

