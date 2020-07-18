First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,624 Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.