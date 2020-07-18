First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $690,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.