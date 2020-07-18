First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,886. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $234.95 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

