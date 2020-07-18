First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 93,509 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

