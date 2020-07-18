First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $180.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

