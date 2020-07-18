First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

