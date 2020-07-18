First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,652 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

