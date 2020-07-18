First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,428 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

