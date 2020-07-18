First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL opened at $46.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.83. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $705,099. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

