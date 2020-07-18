First Horizon National Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,487% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of FHN opened at $9.23 on Friday. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.