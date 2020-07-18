First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 6,253.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 166.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.