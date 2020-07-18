First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, 12,307 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 766,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 3,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.