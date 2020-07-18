First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

