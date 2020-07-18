First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Up 1.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.75, approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

