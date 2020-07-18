First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Trading 3.5% Higher

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71, 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.49% of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

